BY RAINER TURIM | Located on Great Jones St., Great Jones Cafe lives opposite Jean-Michel Basquiat’s former studio space. The blue neon “EAT” sign, along with the “Jones” sign above the door have been symbols of the place for the last three-plus decades. But July 27 looked like the end of an era of sorts when the place was said to be closing. But by Aug. 2 it has “re-opened,” and reports of its demise were found to have been greatly exaggerated.

A few days before July 27, Bill Judkins, the place’s former general manager and co-owner, wrote in an e-mail to local blog EV Grieve that he had been “forced out” by the restaurants’ other owners on March 10 following a feud over the preservation or renovation of the 34-year-old establishment.

Several sources cited employees saying the cafe was closing because of current owner James Moffett’s health.

At word of the end, an impromptu party sprung up. Doris Kornish, a former Great Jones Cafe waitress and dishwasher, was enjoying the celebratory reminiscing on what seemed to be the cafe’s last night. Though she was never officially an owner, Kornish said she had “loved and treated the place like an owner.”

Phil Hartman, a former owner, opened Great Jones Cafe’s doors in 1983 before four years later going on to start the first of his Two Boots pizzerias — on Avenue A — with Kornish, to whom he was formerly married, and developer John Touhey.

Kornish said she always saw Great Jones Cafe as a place for everyone.

“It provided a home or at least a living room for many people from all kinds of backgrounds. Artists, doormen, stay-at-home moms, retail salesmen from the local hardware store and stylists — everyone that came was very welcomed and honored as an individual, and without any kind of prejudice.”

But earlier this month, the Noho hot spot was right back in business again, with Moffett saying the landlord wants them to stay. The restaurant blog Eater reported that a “rogue employee” had spread the closure rumor, when the closure was always only temporary due to Moffett’s having to deal with a health issue.