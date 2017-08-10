Gigantic pink hibiscus flowers were grabbing cyclists’ attention this past weekend along the Hudson River bikeway around W. 27th St., above. Meanwhile, Shirley Secunda, co-chairperson of the Community Board 2 Traffic and Transportation Committee, reported that the volunteer-tended mini-gardens along the new protected Sixth Ave. bike lane are doing great, including this one, below, sporting lots of pink echinacea, just north of W. 12th St. There are a total of five of the mini-gardens along the Village stretch of the avenue’s bike path.