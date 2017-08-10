“La Luna La Plaza” was the first in a planned series of “full-moon healing celebrations,” according to co-organizer Bill Di Paola, of the Time’s Up! environmental group. Held in La Plaza Cultural de Armando Perez Community Garden, at E. Ninth St. and Avenue C, the event featured group meditation, homemade refreshments and song and poetry by Sandflower, below, as well as a fire dance featuring Masae Satouchi, above. There was a partial lunar eclipse on Aug. 7 that was visible in many parts of the world, but not the United States. A so-called total solar eclipse (actually a nearly total eclipse), visible in New York City, will occur Mon., Aug. 21, from 1:23 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the maximum eclipse at 2:44 p.m. Information on future Time’s Up! events can be found at times-up.org.