Didn’t work in Theory

According to police, a woman entered the Theory clothing store at 38 Gansevoort St., on Tues., July 25, at 1:50 p.m., and took items without paying for then, then walked out the door. A witness said, before leaving, the suspect went inside the dressing room to hide the merchandise in her bag. Jacquelin Humen, 28, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

No Chipotle getaway

A woman’s bag was stolen from 504 Sixth Ave., at W. 13th St., on Thurs., July 27, at 9:10 p.m., but she chased down the robber and got it back, police said.

An officer spotted the suspect running from the location, and the victim also approached the cop and pointed out the suspect. She said the robber had taken her bag, containing her credit and debit cards and additional property.

In fact, the woman had chased down the suspect and retrieved her property. Police canvassed the area and collared the man down the block.

Anthony J. McGee, 19, was charged with felony grand larceny.

Square phone swipe

Police said a woman’s phone was stolen from her hand on Mon., July 24, at 11:02 p.m. while she was at the southwest corner of Washington Square West and Washington Square South.

Donte English, 16, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Wig-wearing robber

Police said that on Thurs., July 27, around 3:10 p.m., a cross-dressed robber entered the Chase bank, at 204 W. Fourth St., and passed a note to the teller, stating he had a homemade bomb and demanding money. The teller complied and the individual fled with $1000.

The suspect is described as male, black, around 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He wore a black curly wig, a blue purse over his shoulder, a blue shirt and female clothing, but had a deep voice when he demanded the money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson