A woman miraculously escaped death after an air conditioner fell out of a fifth-floor window at Stanton and Ludlow Sts. on Wed., July 26, around 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., but just skimmed her arm. Clayton Patterson, the Lower East Side documentarian, happened to be nearby when the potentially deadly accident occurred. “The woman was totally freaked out,” he said. “She was screaming. If it had been 4 or 5 inches over, she would be dead. That thing was heavy. I was walking by. I heard it and heard the woman screaming.”