Community Board 2 has released its online survey on the “Future of Pier 40.” It’s an effort to cast a wider net and capture a greater sense of the community’s sentiment on how to redevelop the 15.4-acre W. Houston St. pier.

Find the survey at:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/community-P40F

The survey asks community members what they do and don’t want to see at the massive former shipping pier, which is simultaneously both a key commercial and recreational cog in the 5-mile-long Hudson River Park.

One question, for example, asks respondents if they would accept taller towers on Pier 40 (re-massing of the existing three-story pier shed structure, and likely some additional development using the pier’s other existing development rights) in return for opening up new space on the pier. Or, on the other hand, is it more important to keep structures low along the waterfront in Hudson River Park?

Another question asks if respondents’ think the pier is a good place to generate solar or wind power.

The survey also allows space at the end for respondents to “express any additional thoughts” about Pier 40.

The C.B. 2 Future of Pier 40 Working Group hopes to have its recommendations for the pier in place by the end of the year. The Hudson River Park Trust — the park’s state-city governing authority — has made it clear it would like to use as much as possible of the pier’s development rights on the pier. If the pier’s existing shed structure is razed, the amount of development rights available on Pier 40 would equal about half the floor area of the Empire State Building. The Trust also wants to change the Hudson River Park Act of 1998 to allow commercial office use on Pier 40 as a revenue generator for the waterfront park.