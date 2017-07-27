- Home
" not exactly been going gangbusters in terms of drawing crowds of local residents" — isn't that because the chairperson hand-picked who would be in the working group? Anyone who attended past events and signed up to help was dismissed, yes?
Not sure who the survey is for, but they always favor groups of people over individuals, so the sports leagues and team have the opportunity to over-run such an idea, and individuals will never have their voices heard.
Unfortunately, sports fields use up the largest part of any area with the least amount of numbers of how many get to use the space. They don't bring in much money, and they don't provide much access to All.
Their is about to be a ton of senior housing across the highway from this Pier, so shouldn't our elders have a bigger say as to what goes here? If not, then I'd vote for a giant water park.
I've read the Hudson River Park Act, and there is nothing wrong with it. It asks for the same things we all want in that area. A lot of locals spent a lot of time thinking and working on the Act. It was not just dashed off. It would be criminal to change the Act in any way.
It sure sounds like the chairperson knows what he wants, and is laying out a path to get just that. Shouldn't the head of such an important committee be more of a moderator without ulterior motives?