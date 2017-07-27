Salvation stabbings

Police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress in front of the Salvation Army building, at 120 W. 14th St., on Mon., July 24, at 9:13 p.m. When they arrived, they found two male victims, both conscious: a 42-year-old with stab wounds to the chest and a 32-year-old with lacerations to his right armpit.

According to a police source, witnesses pointed out the perpetrator to the officers. The suspect fled, but the cops caught him after a brief foot chase. E.M.S. removed the two victims to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Douglas Gaston, 50, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of reckless endangerment, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of menacing. Gaston reportedly had initially used a pair of scissors to menace a 15-year-old male. When he was arrested he had three weapons on him: scissors, a box cutter and a cane.

Hamptons holdup

The weekend got off to a bumpy start for a group of Hamptons-bound passengers when the seaplane they were in crashed into the East River on Fri., July 21, around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the plane was departing the E. 23rd St. marina and had risen about 10 feet in the air, when it crashed into the water due to a damaged left wing. A Police Department Harbor Unit boat responded and removed the 10 passengers from the partially submerged plane. A Fire Department boat towed the damaged plane back to the marina. All the passengers — no doubt eager to get out to the East End and start their revelries — refused medical attention.

Ambulance attack

An E.M.S. medic was assaulted by the victim he was treating on Sat., July 22, at 6:50 a.m., according to police. The incident happened on Horatio St. inside an ambulance. The suspect punched the 60-year-old medic in his chest and the arm, shoulder, back and ribs with a detergent bottle, breaking two of his ribs.

Kenneth Perry, 29, was arrested for felony assault.

Rite Aid robbery

According to police, the Rite Aid at 501 Sixth Ave. was robbed on Wed., July 19, at 9:06 a.m. A female store employee, 34, told police that two individuals entered the store, and one started putting items in a backpack while the other put items into a large Dunkin’ Donuts bag. When an employee approached and told them to stop, the pair allegedly began to attack the employee, plus cashiers, by throwing carts and water bottles at them. They stole a total of $330.33 worth of items, but police caught up with them.

Joseph Tejada, 20, and Dezire Wenner, 17, were arrested for felony robbery.

Vendor violence

A man didn’t want to pay a food vendor operating outside of 40 E. 14th St. for his meal before receiving it and then attacked the vendor. Police said the assailant asked to buy food from the victims’ cart on Sun., July 23, at 2:30 a.m. but when he was told he had to pay first, a verbal dispute started. The suspect then punched the 65-year-old victim in the mouth, causing him to suffer bleeding and a swollen lip.

Youssef Rahali, 59, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Man vs. cars

A man was seen causing damage to cars in front of 505 Laguardia Place on Fri., July 21, at 3:27 a.m., police said. The suspect was observed kicking and punching a 2017 white Lexus and a 1999 white Honda. Upon further investigation, several dents were found on both vehicles, along with footprints from the suspect’s shoes. The damage is expected to be more than $250 for each vehicle, according to the police report.

Stephen C. Hwang, 25, was arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Nab subway suspect

Police announced an arrest in a June 18 assault on the J train platform in the Delancey St. station that saw a 65-year-old man punched, and then, after he had fallen to the ground, punched and kicked into unconsciousness.

Police said that, pursuant to an investigation, Andrew Flores, a 19-year-old homeless man, was arrested July 20 for second-degree assault.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson