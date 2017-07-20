Punchy perp

A guy assaulted another man’s car at Fifth Ave. and E. 12th St. on Sat., July 15, at 10:30 p.m., police said. The victim — the man not the car — who is 69, said the suspect punched his vehicle multiple times, causing dents and scratches. He said the suspect also tried to pull him out of his car, causing him to fear for his safety.

When police arrived, the suspect reportedly tried to resist arrest by tensing up and flailing his arms. Karim Taylor, 36, was arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Plastic perp

While at 10 Jones St., a woman noticed unauthorized charges on her card on Fri., June 2, at 9 a.m., according to police. She told cops two of her cards had charges totaling $1,131.43, yet she had never lost possession of them. She subsequently canceled her cards.

Sabrina Kelley, 24, was arrested for felony grand larceny on Fri., July 14.

Bottle bash

A woman bashed a man in the face with a bottle on Wed., July 12, at 7 p.m. on the northwest corner of Christopher and W. Fourth Sts., police said. The suspect suffered a deep cut to his lip requiring several stitches to close, plus facial swelling.

Jaska Young, 29, was arrested for felony assault.

U. Place burglars

Two intruders tried to burglarize a man’s apartment at 125 University Place on Tues., July 11, at 3 a.m., according to police. The alleged burglars entered the building and pulled on the victim’s door aggressively, trying to gain access.

Police arrived, however, and arrested the pair. Following a search, the suspects were found to have stolen property from a separate location in connection to a second burglary close to this one.

Isiah Footman, 22, and David Rodriguez, 17, were charged with attempted felony burglary.

Hudson body

A man’s decomposing body was found late last Friday in the Hudson River just off W. 10th St., according to police.

Police responded on July 14 around 10:22 p.m. to a 911 call of a body floating near West St. at the Christopher St. Pier. The Police Department’s Harbor Unit recovered it from the water and transported it to Pier 40, at W. Houston St., where E.M.S. medics pronounced the man dead.

Police are trying to identify the man, who was between age 40 and 50. He had a wound to his left ankle. The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the police investigation remains ongoing.

Bank robber

Police said that on Wed., July 12, at 12:45 p.m., an individual entered the Chase bank at 340 Sixth Ave. and passed a teller a note, referring to a bomb — though none was displayed — and demanding cash. The teller complied and gave an undetermined sum of cash to the robber, who exited the bank and fled north on Sixth Ave.

The thirty-something suspect, who may have been wearing a disguise, was 5 feet 11 inches and 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink NYC baseball cap, a patterned wrap, black pants and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson