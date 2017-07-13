Luchador robbery

Around 2 p.m. on Sat., July 8, a robber held up a worker at the El Luchador cafe, at 132 Ludlow St., then fled into the nearby Redford Hotel, where, according to local news blog Bowery Boogie, he barricaded himself inside. Later in the day, around 7 p.m., a group of heavily armed police entered the hotel while police blocked off Ludlow St. to traffic.

“People on the street said a worker at the Mexican food takeout El Luchador was robbed at gunpoint and beaten up,” said Clayton Patterson, the Lower East Side documentarian. “Cops left at 8:10 p.m. and the street opened up. Some cops remained at the Redford, but I never saw an arrest.”

Dead on Christopher

On Wed., July 12, around 2:16 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male in front of 110 Christopher St. They found a 33-year-old man, unresponsive, with slight bruising on his head. E.M.S. medics responded to the location and transported the man to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Police are not releasing the man’s identity to the press pending proper family notification.

Detective Jimmy Alberici, a Sixth Precinct community affairs officer, told The Villager there didn’t appear to be any signs of foul play, and that it looks like he may have died from falling and striking his head. Reports are the victim had an odor of alcohol about him, he said.

“He was drinking heavily on Christopher St.,” Alberici said. “They’re looking at video. But he wasn’t robbed or anything. There’s no indication of anything else right now.”

Face of river victim

Police have released a sketch — but not the identity — of a man in his 40s who was found dead floating in the East River on Tues., July 4, at 8:23 a.m.

Responding to a 911 call, officers found the body in the water near E. Sixth St. and the F.D.R. Drive.

The city’s Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death and the police investigation is ongoing. Police are not releasing the man’s name pending notification of family members.

Cops are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the sketch. They say he was wearing gray sneakers, blue jeans and a black Casio G-Shock watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Sex-abuse arrest

Police have arrested a Lower East Side man in connection with a child sex-abuse incident inside a building courtyard on Essex St. near Broome St. on Sat., June 3, just before 8 p.m. Police said the suspect tried to chat with an 8-year-old girl, then grabbed her genital area over her clothes and fled.

Daniel Young, 30, of 160 Madison St., was charged with sex-abuse act in a manner injurious to a child.

Meatpack mirror rage

Police said a man kicked a mirror, causing a large crack in it, inside The Standard hotel, at 848 Washington St., on Mon., July 3, at 8:50 p.m. An employee at the Meatpacking District hot spot told cops about the alleged incident, which caused about $3,500 worth of damage.Richard O. Sodeke, 24, was arrested for felony criminal mischief.

MacD mug shot

A man was punched in the face at MacDougal and W. Fourth Sts. after a verbal dispute with another man on Sun., July 9, at 1:30 p.m., according to police. The victim, age 59, said he and his rival were arguing while standing on the corner, when his opponent socked him. He suffered redness and swelling to the left side of his face, as well as lacerations to the back of his head. Sheldon Edmond, 35, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

No joyride

A woman’s boyfriend forced her into her car on Sun., July 9, at 10:15 a.m., then drove her into the city, police said. The victim, 36, said the suspect threatened to punch her if she didn’t get into the vehicle. After driving into the city, he parked at the corner of Greenwich and Jane Sts. The suspect reportedly also told her to stay in the car or he would harm her. Jorge A. Fierro, 38, was arrested for misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment.

Better ‘watch’ it

A man realized his watch and ATM / debit cards were missing after a night out with friends, according to police. The victim, 29, told cops that on Jan., 20, at 4 a.m., he was in his apartment at 63 E. Ninth St. with two friends and two strangers after returning from a bar. He realized that his watch, worth $8,000, and his debit card were both missing. He discovered there were multiple unauthorized transactions and withdrawals made on his card totaling $14,576.

Jonathan Harris, 25, was arrested Wed., July 5, for felony grand larceny.

Clinton stickup

Police said on Mon., July 3, at 9:30 p.m., two men in their 20s entered Koneko Cafe, at 26 Clinton St., and stuck up the 35-year-old female employee there at gunpoint. She gave them $850, and was not harmed.

One suspect is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds and wore a black baseball cap, shorts and black jersey with the number 90 and the words “Kill Ape” on the front. The second suspect wore tan shorts and a green T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson