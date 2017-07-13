I loved that church

To The Editor:

Re “Last Mass looming for Christopher St.’s St. Veronica’s Church” (news article, July 6):

I lived directly across from St. Veronica’s for 14 years and seven months. I watched many funerals take place at that church, but no weddings that I can remember. I saw Mother Teresa’s nuns go in and out of the church in their blue and white habits. I saw old people climb the steps to pray.

I loved that church and the history of the neighborhood that it embodied. That church belonged to poor, hard-working people. There’s no longer a place for them in the West Village.

I am sad that the church is closing.

Terese Loeb Kreuzer

Doris’s caring cousin

To The Editor:

Re “The best medicine is being back at home” (Eldercare Today, July 6) and Scoopy’s Notebook (thevillager.com, July 6):

My dear cousin! Mukava nähdä sinua noin hyväkuntoisena. (Translation from the Finnish: “Nice to see you so good.”)

Eija Heikkilä

Looking great!

To The Editor:

Re “The best medicine is being back at home” (Eldercare Today, July 6) and Scoopy’s Notebook (thevillager.com, July 6):

So happy to see Doris Diether looking great and still active in Greenwich Village life!

Reed Ide

Product-launch perils

To The Editor:

Re “Locals Supremely annoyed by streetwear Co.’s events” (news article, July 6):

In addition, there is the danger to cyclists at these product launches in Soho. Especially on Prince St., security guards or people joining outside the line often suddenly step out into the narrow, already-dangerous bike lane, forcing cyclists to swerve into the roadway and into car and truck traffic. I can’t even count anymore how many times I have witnessed this.

Patricia Hallstein

Supreme showdown

To The Editor:

Re “Locals Supremely annoyed by streetwear Co.’s events” (news article, July 6):

We had a similar “event” up here at Hell’s Kitchen Park on May 1. That was the incident that precipitated the letter from the Parks Department to Supreme. I guess they are staying “Downtown” now.

We haven’t seen them again, thank you very much, and I did report the “event” and provided the Parks letter to our precinct commanding officer, Inspector Venice.

In our case, Supreme had no permit to be in Hell’s Kitchen Park. I take care of one of the gardens there.

I (66 years old, 5 feet 10 inches, 170 pounds, white-haired) approached the gigantic gentleman in charge.

“Do you have a permit?” I asked, craning my neck.

“No,” he replied, rather sheepishly.

I was emboldened.

“Well, you can’t have events in the park without a permit.”

He said they’d wrap it up.

They did.

I called the cops, our councilmember and our park supervisor.

Tom Cayler

E-mail letters, not longer than 250 words in length, to news@thevillager.com or fax to 212-229-2790 or mail to The Villager, Letters to the Editor, 1 MetroTech North, 10th floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Please include phone number for confirmation purposes. The Villager reserves the right to edit letters for space, grammar, clarity and libel. Anonymous letters will not be published.