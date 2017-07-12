Police have released a sketch — but not the identity — of a man in his 40s who was found dead floating in the East River on Tues., July 4, at 8:23 a.m.

Responding to a 911 call, officers found the body in the water near E. Sixth St. and the F.D.R. Drive.

The New York City Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing. Police are not releasing the man’s name pending notification of family members.

Cops are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the sketch. They say he was wearing gray sneakers, blue jeans and a black Casio G-Shock watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.