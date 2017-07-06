You could call the Drag March, which happened on the evening of Fri., June 23, a dry run for the Pride March that following Sunday. That is, if it hadn’t been pouring rain.

Prep time for the event was only slightly moist, as participants added last-minute makeup and danced to disco music in Tompkins Square Park, provided by a boom box with a portable mirrored ball.

Outfits worthy of the legendary Wigstock festival included men in dresses and wigs, women in beards and moustaches and one man wearing just socks — umm, three of them — roller skates and not much else.

The group sashayed out of the park chanting, “We’re here! We’re queer! We’re coming for your children!” as the rain started to get serious.

A block later they were singing “It’s Raining Men,” enjoying every minute, heading toward Washington Square Park.

— Bob Krasner