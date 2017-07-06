Two octogenarian local legends have returned to the neighborhood after stints in rehab.

Doris Diether, the longtime Community Board 2 member, was spotted the other day back on Washington Square North, not far from her home, after two months out of commission following a fall. She spent time at Mt. Sinai Hospital, VillageCare rehab on W. Houston St. and Gouverneur Health.

Meanwhile, Richie Gamba, “The Mayor of Spring Street,” is also back on the beat, and can often be found hanging out in his usual sidewalk spot between Sixth Ave. and Sullivan St. Gamba had a stroke in November, was in the Veterans Affairs Hospital for a month, then sent to rehab at the V.A.’s St. Albans Community Living Center, which he said was terrible. Now he’s back, watching the street, holding court and looking as dapper as ever.

“Everything still works,” he said, with a twinkle in his eye and a wink, from his seat, which doubles as a walker, outside his building.

Both Diether and Gamba are examples of New York City seniors aging in place. They draw energy from their communities and their connections with friends.