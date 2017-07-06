‘Shooter’ surrenders

Ricardo Daniell, 31, the suspect in the May 27 shooting on W. 14th St. that injured four men, turned himself in at Greenwich Village’s Sixth Precinct at 2:45 a.m. last Thursday, police said.

Daniell, of 120 W. 91st St., was charged with four counts each of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Earlier, on Mon., May 29, at 5:20 p.m., another individual, Paola Betances, also wanted in connection with the incident was arrested inside 233 W. 10th St. Betances, 22, of 78 Christopher St., was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, on Sat., May 27, at 3:25 a.m., Daniell, rode up on an electric-powered bicycle and sprayed multiple gunshots at the four victims as they stood on the sidewalk in front of the High End Deli, at 318 W. 14th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves., then sped off. The victims ranged in age from 35 to 42. Three were treated at Bellevue Hospital and the fourth refused treatment.

Police released surveillance video showing Daniell and Betances at the nearby Ipanema bar, at 252 W. 14th St., just east of Eighth Ave., before the shooting. Daniell is seen hopping onto an electric bike and zipping off eastbound down 14th St. Other surveillance photos show him having changed his clothes before the shooting.

The shooting’s motive and the connection between Daniell and Betances were not immediately clear.



Killed by cab

An 87-year-old man was fatally struck by a yellow S.U.V. taxi on Cooper Square at E. Fifth St. on Sun., July 2, around 9 p.m., police said. The taxi was heading southbound and the victim was crossing the street from east to west, police said. The victim died of his injuries at Bellevue Hospital. The hack, 47, remained at the scene.

The victim was in the crosswalk but had “a steady ‘Don’t Walk’ signal,” according to police. The investigation is ongoing by the Police Department’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad. Police were withholding the name of the deceased pending family notification.

Hangar hurt

According to police, a 51-year-old bouncer was assaulted outside the Hangar Bar, at 115 Christopher St., on Sun., July 2 at 11:09 p.m. The victim said that after escorting the suspect out of the place, she hit him with a sharp object on the left side of his face, cutting him. The bouncer was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Marie Vasquez, 21, was arrested for felony assault.



‘I’ll get my gun’

A man who refused to leave Troy Liquor Bar, at 675 Hudson St., early on Sat., July 1, threatened to start shooting, police said.

The suspect was asked to leave the Meatpacking District watering hole several times but wouldn’t go. Upon being escorted out at 2:15 a.m., the suspect threatened a bouncer saying, “No, you don’t understand. I’m from East New York, I’ll go get my gun.”

Jordan P. Horsford, 27, was arrested for misdemeanor menacing.



Sleeping car

A man was arrested for having a forged New Jersey license plate after police spotted him hanging out in his car across from 150 W. Fourth St. on Fri., June 9, at 1:30 a.m. However, he wasn’t collared until Sat., June 29. “Bought it from Craigslist,” he told cops. “I don’t even use that car, I just sleep in it.”

Joshua McRea, 36, was arrested for felony forgery.



Bleecker beating

A man was punched and kicked by two men in front of 176 Bleecker St. on Mon., June 26, at 4:30 p.m. The pair punched the 26-year-old victim in the face and continued to kick him several times after he fell to the ground. The victim suffered a cut above the right eye and a broken tooth.

Reuben Iyaji, 22, and Kerron Teixeria, 23, were arrested for misdemeanor assault. Police did not give a motive for the attack.

Tabia Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson