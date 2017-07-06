This matted, framed print, measuring roughly 36 inches by 48 inches, was left leaning against the outside of the Westbeth building along Washington St. between Bank and Bethune Sts. on Wed., July 5, for a few minutes around 2:20 p.m. and went missing. The artist resident, who was moving some of her possessions into the building, assumes the piece was probably mistaken for trash since it was covered with some ripped brown paper. A check with Westbeth security subsequently revealed surveillance-camera footage of man wearing a pink polo shirt, sunglasses and a baseball cap walking off with the print in hand, heading southbound on Washington St. The artist wishes to remain anonymous. The print, which has sentimental value for the her, is a metaphorical representation of a book of poetry. It shows a woman holding earthly objects — such as rocks, shells and pinecones — and placing them into a river, in which they come to life and are illuminated. Anyone with information about the missing print can anonymously contact The Villager at news@thevillager.com.