On any given day, if there’s decent weather, you can find avid birdwatchers in Tompkins Square Park, following the daily lives of the red-tailed hawks that live there. Professional and amateur photographers come by from all over the city. Lately, the eight-week-old (he was fully grown at six weeks) has been hanging out on the park’s fence, unperturbed by the cameras that come as close as 5 feet away.

— Bob Krasner