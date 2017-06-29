BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Following a police investigation, the truck driver involved in the April 5 collision at First Avenue and E. Ninth St. that killed a 31-year-old Lower East Side cyclist has been arrested and hit with three charges.

According to police, Kyung Hwan Hyun, 59, of Syosset, N.Y., was arrested on the afternoon of Wed., June 28. He was charged with failure to yield for a pedestrian, failure to exercise due care and improper left turn on a one-way road.

In the fatal collision, Kelly Hurley, 31, of Orchard St., was struck as she was cycling northbound on First Ave. and Hyun was turning his box truck left from the avenue onto E. Ninth St. and into the “mixing zone,” where cars and bikes share space. Hurley suffered severe head and body trauma. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition and died there from her injuries a week later. Hyun remained at the scene and was not arrested initially.

The subsequent investigation by the Police Department’s Collision Investigation Squad led to Hyun’s arrest on Wednesday.

Police issued Hyun a desk-appearance ticket and he is slated to be arraigned on his charges in court on Aug. 29. After that, a Manhattan district attorney spokesperson said, the D.A. will file charges, which may or may not be exactly the same as the police charges. The spokesperson declined to speculate on what sentence Hyun might possibly face, if any, since the D.A. has not yet filed charges.

Hurley was a studio manager at a Soul Cycle branch in the Flatiron District and a co-founder and vice president of the Movement Foundation, which helps girls and women counter society’s unrealistic messages about body image by building self-esteem through physical movement and exercise.