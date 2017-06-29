- Home
What a joke. There are two million drivers in NYC. If you wonder why any car measures are tough to pass in NYC, that's it.
YES! The majority of people in Manhattan do not own cars, but we give away most of our street space to free parking, and most of the cars don't even move! Give us that space for bike lanes, bike parking, seating, and small parks!
What do you think is the most likely thing that will happen to the streets if cars are removed: 1) expand the sidewalk; 2) make a bike lane; 3) be given over to buses; 4) become space for businesses to open up cafes or kiosks; be planted with grass and turned into a playground?
It's buried in there with a lot of other things that will either happen in limited number or not at all. Take a look at the "public space" around Herald Square — it's all been given over to food kiosks.
Cars parked on the street are still using public space, despite the poor attempt to claim they're not. Food kiosks are privatized space.
Mr. Steely White's organization, Transportation Alternatives would all like us to live in a car-free society and ride bikes.
Their streetscapes don't have any relation to practicality or how to do business or how people move around.. How do emergency vehicles get around in their "superblock?" How do things get delivered, construction materials and trash moved, and all those people who don't have cars get around by taxi and Uber? How does business get done?
Not everyone can or wants to live in this hell.
And as to those bicycles Mr. Steely White and his groups keeps pushing on us, bicycles only represent 1 – 2% of total trips as a mode of travel. And bikes aren't used in bad or cold weather. How do we get around then? Those extended sidewalks, bike lanes, seating and small parks aren't going to be used or needed. And the traffic will be worse than ever.
Kinda stupid elite don't you think?
Actually, I think the things that most often blocks emergency vehicles are cars. You wouldn't be tearing up the streets in superblocks.
