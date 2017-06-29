A fire that broke out a bit before 6 p.m. on Wednesday on E. Eight St. at Broadway started as an “all-hands” situation, as firefighters rushed to the scene, and within a half hour was designated a five-alarm fire. The blaze reportedly started in Bully’s Deli and went up a duct and spread to the building’s top floor, with heavy damage below. The flames were finally brought under control around 9 p.m. A dog was rescued and a few firefighters suffered minor injuries, but luckily otherwise no one was hurt.

— Tequila Minsky