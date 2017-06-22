- Home
If voters want to know which candidates will stop the closings of mom and pop businesses and save the Village they need to know only one fact. Judging from the outcome of the last election and the crisis getting worse, we know the fact is not the “soap box” election year progressive promises made by candidates. The single fact is this: which candidates took the real estate lobby’s money and political machines’ empowerment in exchange to keep the status quo at city hall. If voters want to save the Village then vote only for new candidates who did not take either REBNY money or pledged loyalty to the machine.
Alternative facts and FAKE news of BS programs that do nothing to save even a single business or FACTS; it is your choice NYC! Learn the truth and you can confront every elected official from the Mayor on down, just read our web site. http://www.SmallBusinessCongress.org or http://www.saveNYCjobs.org Thank you NYC, together we can save our main streets before they disappear forever. Go NYC!
Rivera’s comment that she supports the SBJSA because it gives the small business owner the bargaining power to negotiate a longer lease term indicates that she hasn't actually read the bill. It doesn't give the ability to negotiate for a longer term. It guarantees a longer lease term of 10 years. That Rivera (supposedly a former legislative director for a Councilmember) has not ever read the bill shows her lack of sincerity on wanting to fight to pass real legislation to protect our businesses.