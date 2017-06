No-peace pipe

A man was hit in the head with a metal pipe in front of 36 E. 14th St., at University Place, on Thurs., June 8, at 3:18 a.m., police said. According to a report, the victim and the suspect were arguing when the suspect hit him, gashing the left side of his head. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he received multiple staples to close the wound.

Goda Saber, 28, was arrested for felony assault.

Stadium steal

During a traffic stop on W. 14 St., an officer noticed there was identification on the car’s floor that did not belong to its occupants. Subsequently, three suspects were arrested inside 2 Columbus Ave., on Wed., June 7 at 12:15 a.m. One of the suspects was found to be in possession of stolen credit cards belonging to a 40-year-old man. Upon further investigation, it was determined the suspect made unauthorized purchases on the victim’s credit card while inside 350 W. 14th St. A skimmer device was recovered, which one of the suspects attempted to destroy by stepping on it. The victim last recalls having his property at Yankee Stadium on Tues., June 6.

Johnathan Garcia and Hercy Ramos, both 26, and Hassan Simmons, 27, were arrested for felony grand larceny.

Photos filcher

According to police, a woman saw naked photos and video of herself on her friend’s phone, which were obtained without her knowledge or permission. The incident occurred inside 22 Leroy St. on Mon., May 23, 2016, at 7 p.m. The suspect wrote and signed a confession letter to the 29-year-old victim, explaining what he did. The victim also stated that the suspect hacked her social-media account and stole information from it.

Bruno Faustino Mehech, 29, was busted Tues., June 6, for felony unlawful surveillance.

Astor robber arrest

Police said a man stole a woman’s wallet from her pocketbook on Mon., June 5, at 2:30 p.m. in front of 747 Broadway, near Astor Place.

Ronevy Marte, 18, was charged with felony grand larceny.

Tabia Robinson