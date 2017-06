Self-inflicted shot

According to police, a man was found in front of 32 Washington Square West, near the park’s southwest corner, early last Friday morning with a gunshot wound to the leg. The shooting occurred on June 2 at 4:30 a.m. The injured man was taken to Bellevue Hospital. The wound was non-life-threatening.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed the shot was self-inflicted. Jermain Hatchett, 38, was arrested for felony reckless endangerment.

Pieces pipe

Police said a man who was asked multiple times to leave Pieces, a gay bar at 8 Christopher St., on Thurs., June 1, turned violent around 12:45 a.m. When the guy was escorted out by a male bouncer, 29, he reportedly picked up a metal pipe and started swinging it at him.

Kyle Rampersad, 21, was arrested for attempted felony menacing.

Unhealthy violation

According to police, a woman said her ex-boyfriend harassed her outside her workplace, the New York Health & Racquet Club, at 24 E. 13th St., on Sun., Dec. 18, 2016, at 2 p.m. The 32-year-old woman said she felt threatened and unsafe at her job. She has had prior altercations with the individual, who was violating an order of protection. Thomas W. Edgecombe, 42, was arrested Mon., May 29, for misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Sweating it

Some lifting went on at Planet Fitness on Tues., May 9, at 7:15 p.m. It wasn’t of weights, though, but of the contents of a gymgoer’s locker.

According to police, a 42-year-old jock left his belongings in a locker at the fitness club, at 22 E. 14th St., and when he returned his lock was clipped and his stuff — worth a total of $251 — was missing. Hercy Ramos, 26, was busted Wed., May 31, for felony grand larceny.

Missing from Mott

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Guo Jiang, a missing 63-year-old Asian man, above, who lives at 160 Mott St., Apt. 4C. Jiang was last seen on May 19 at noon while leaving his home.

Tabia Robinson