"Ommmmmmmm." — I hope that's sarcasm, cuz it contradicts everything that came before it. So very sad.
The Mendacity of Obama and Hillary Clinton have been so clearly set out in this article. If you elites want to pick on anyone you should kick yourselves in your own rear ends.
This is how it is:
A lady posts a video where she is holding a bloody decapitated head of our President Trump. Two days later she's crying trying to explain this is what comedians do, its comedy. (My apologies, I didn't recognize the humor).
Another lady during a speech in Washington, DC said, Lets fight Trump and "burn down the White House". She explained she is a famous singer, and she was just singing. (Must be a new song I never heard before?).
Then you get this guy that says, "I would love to punch Trump right in his face!". He explains, I'm an actor, I was just acting out. In fact I once player a famous boxer in an award winning movie! (Oh, I get it).
Then you have a group of guys walking down the street via an angry mob, chanting, "We hope Trump dies in office". When interviewed, one of the guys says, "We are just protesting, and exercising our freedom of speech". (How could I forget, this is the rights our forefathers died for!).
Then you have a lady pulling a wagon down the street of NYC hauling a wooden head caricature of Pres. Trump, with nails protruding from his head throughout. She then approaches children and asks, "Let me teach you how to hammer a nail into the Presidents head". When somebody explains how sick that is, she says, "I'm an artist, you should understand my art". (I didn't realize, this must be that new wave art?).
Then there's this guy, he says, "Trump is a piece of shit". His excuse was, "I'm a politician, an elected one in fact.
(Well, If I had known he was a politician, I wouldn't have asked him for an excuse).
I was recently overseas, witnessed a march in the capitol of Iran. An interpreter told me the marchers were chanting, "Death to President Trump". I asked the guy how can they act so disrespectful against America? He asks me whats my problem and explains, "They are doing the exact same thing the protesters throughout America are doing". (I told him I don't speak English).
The ISIS terrorists promise, "We will kill Trump," but they don't publish a video of a comedian holding a decapitated head of Trump. Instead they publish videos of actual killers holding real decapitated heads of various Americans. They threaten, Trump is next.. (I still don't get the humor).
I realize its quite obvious you can't compare the inhumane ISIS terrorists to the comedian, the singer, the actor, the protesters, the politician, or even the artist with the hammer in her hand, but then again ……………………………
People should have thought about this 8 years ago when completely different people were saying the same and worse about the new president then. Payback's a bitch. And in the end, the only true thing is that they are all wrong on every level. A pox on both their houses. Far left and far right are the tails that wag our dogs, but take heart, it seems like those in the middle are finally starting to stand up. Enough with extremism on either side!
Well really, do we need to get so virulent towards K (is this Kafka's K as in The Castle?). Are you not perhaps, in your own reaction, attacking her in a similar way: Hammering some of your own nails? Calling her a "so-called artist"? Given the holy truth of this article, i think you could have toned that down a bit. But i am right with you in condemning the misplaced rage of the left toward Trump as it exists bereft of any admission that we our little left-wing selves might have been major contributors to the problem with our blind faith in centrist "lesser of two evils" leaders? Totally agree about Obama and glad you laid out the facts so that folks can see that Trump hasn't yet scratched the surface of Obama's shortcomings.
Wow. This was refreshing. The fact that bloody, demonized effigies are becoming commonplace is getting out of hand. The satanic liberals hosted a demon party last year hosted by a witch I mean artist in California. They ate off of corpse models had major celebs there with drinks flowing and Hillary For President. The party was publicly advertised through glossy photos and the artist and “host” Marina Abromovic was praised…im sure her book sales soared as everyone ooed and aaaed at her display. Now we have a Netflix TV show glorifying cannibalism with America’s lovely drunk sweetheart Drew Barrymore as our Santa Monica-esque blood addicted savage woman whose cucky husband adapts to her new diet for flesh.
With all of that said of course the neo liberal will turn to flesh eating moral deserted blood seething disorganization that has become their new society. The heavy indoctrination by the State and the beloved Top University Press has not only dumbed down the minds of the Youth but their supposed adult influencers as well.
Childlike decapitations of what we no longer want to be have surpassed coherent discussion and formed ideas outside of Corrupt Nefarious News and Mishapen Skewed News
College students bashing each other and confronting thier Presidential board, demanding the end to free speech by forceful adoption of communistic abandonment of known basic human tenets whilst enforcement of false double speak terms and pseudo science on the Youth end and adoption of pagan satanic worship of witches and beheadings on the other.
When will this stop? I won’t make concessions for this behavior anymore. To call it out as it is and rebuke it is what needs to be done. When confronted the average liberal doesn’t have the necessary tools to verbally or conceptually defend their parties henious crimes.
This type of blatant disrespect should not be tolerated.
The policies & new laws leading to the actual dismantling & taking down of Democracy were largely brought into being by Clinton & further built on & expanded by Obama. It was all more or less acomplished in secrecy & never debated by the public. That’s our new Ametican legal foundation – what we already have in p!ace when Trump took office. It’s of course actually the concerted result of the corporate & military industrial complex & deep state forces running the show consolidating their agenda to destroy Democracy – to them an archaic concept standing in their ways of profit. Trump is all about profit so none of it bothers him as we move ever deeper toward a true fascism these many new laws allow.
Carl Rosenstein's criticism of the out of control Trump bashers restores my faith in human nature.
I am not so sure that it is projection of Obama-disappointment. That would suggest a political and literary sophistication. I doubt that the Koponen woman, Kathy Griffin or even Oskar Eustis (director of "Killing Trump" shamelessly masked as "Julius Caesar" in the park) would be familiar with Rosenstein's literary references.
Folks who do this sort of thing are shallow, ill-informed, self-righteous jerks who shamelessly display their ids. Ironically, and sadly, this is exactly how our current president presents himself.
The problem grows day by day. It starts by instigators that believe it’s innocent disrespect, and then it mushroom to what has happened today. Start the fire and the place with burn.
Another great article Mr. Buddhist.
I'm happy a picture was produced to show the insanity of what you experienced. How sad that a person would actually take the time to put this concept together. What a brilliant mind to put wood and nails together WOW!! it was such a great concept that many regressive liberals followed her & participated. I guess you witnessed another Democratic leader in the making. I can clearly imagine other amazing liberal leaders like Max Wack Watters, Chuckie cheese Schemer & Pelosi pulling out hammers and giving a nail a bang!!. I also thought about Hillary reaching in her bag going past all her medications and hot sauce to reach for her hammer, YOU KNOW …the one she used to destroy her laptops, server & cell phones Ha Ha.. 33 thousand e-mails gone… she is good at destroying many things.
Bottom line is Hillary lost!!! and these regressive liberals can't accept it. When you have no leadership or direction you take on being the victim movement. They can mock a beheading or bang nails into a wooden head or incorporate a mock killing of our President into a Shakespeare play AND GUESS WHAT?? …Trump is still our President… GET OVER IT.
This is why more and more people are leaving this party including myself… acceptance will bring peace!!
I refuse to teach my children that when you lose at anything you should not accept it and protest that you lost, blame it on everyone else including other countries, Russia, Comey, the DNC etc etc and those damn racist sexist white people that voted for Obummer.
I refuse to let my children witness the "party of peace" shut down freedom of speech with violence… when the dems hear something they disagree with they will try to shout you down and try to shut you down with violence. I refuse to let my son receive a trophy for coming in 7th place in t-ball… REALLY!!!!
What is going on here!! ?? I believe the resistance, victim movement will hurt this party for many years to come. BTW Cory Booker is not your savor… just because he's black and gay doesn't mean he should be president…ouch!!
Transgender bathrooms, higher taxes and resistance is not a direction I want to follow. Fake news , crazy liberal actors or late night show hosts, black lives matters & George Soros is not the leadership I'm looking for. Lets face it, you want the boat to sink that we are all on.
There was a Memorial Day Parade in my town where a dozen or so Korean and Vietnam Veterans were marching to honor the men and woman that paid the ultimate price by giving their lives for our freedom. It turned out that my family & I were the only ones out on the sidewalk waving the flag and saluting in support to these old hero's. NOBODY was on the street ( very sad ) I wanted to teach my children to honor real hero's not convicted terrorists like Oscar Lopez Rivera. I didn't see one regressive, victim, entitlement, sore loser liberal out on the street supporting the men and woman that fought for their rights to protest. These sore losers protest every move Trump does BUT, no where to be found in supporting the people that lost their lives fighting for their rights to protest.
I believe there is a major disconnect with this party & what really matters. SHAME SHAME SHAME!!!
Mr. Buddist, I am proud that you spoke up to these crazy nail bangers!! keep up the great work in exposing the double standard of this regressive violent party.
Rich, great response! You absolutely nailed it !!
Mr. Rosenstein, I was THRILLED at your article, Kill the Pig, etc.
I was thinking along the same lines as you, that this "hatred" toward Trump is irrational and outrageous,
and has to have some underlying cause.
But whereas you blamed it on pent-up animosity towards Obama, I viewed it as UNRESOLVED PARENTAL RAGE.
Nowadays too many children grew up without fathers. Either he rejected the child from the getgo,
left the family while the child was growing up (i.e. viewed as abandonment), or was negligent or abusive.
I think to people walking around with rage against the "bad" father, Trump becomes their own projection.
How dare he move on, with his powerful, rich, cold, self, abandoning me, and taking up with another beautiful woman,
leaving my mom and me behind! And living the super life, while he abandoned me without a care!
The other side of the coin is, Hillary presented herself as the super Mother figure, taking all the hurting people under her wing, even opening up borders to take the needy immigrant in, with no questions asked. Super Mom with a heart of gold, these Trump haters are subconsciously thinking, I believe.
And then there's Bernie Sanders, good ole' Grandpa, for those who can't forgive either parent.
So many people have been raised by their grandparents.
It really is amazing the power of our subconscious mind and its projections, while we nurse old wounds.
Depending on who you hate, Hillary, Donald or Bernie, they just can't win.
Uh huh. If you don't mind being asked; did you finish high school?
Excellent post keep it up.
Useful sources sharing.