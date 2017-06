Police are on the lookout for a sicko who molested an 8-year-old girl on the Lower East Side in the early evening of Sat., June 3.

According to cops, around 7:40 p.m., the suspect approached the little girl inside a building courtyard on Essex St., near Broome St., and tried to engage her conversation. He then reportedly grabbed the child’s genital area over her clothes, then fled.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 130 to 150 pounds and around 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, sunglasses, a wristwatch, and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.