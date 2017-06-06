BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Notorious landlord Steven Croman will serve one year in Rikers and pay a $5 million tax settlement after pleading guilty in court Tuesday morning to grand larceny, falsifying business records and criminal tax fraud.

Croman entered the guilty plea before State Supreme Court Justice Jill Konviser.

The landlord — who owns 140 buildings in Manhattan — fraudulently obtained several multimillion-dollar refinancing loans between 2012 and 2014, and committed tax fraud in 2011 by failing to withhold appropriate New York State payroll tax from certain Croman Real Estate employee paychecks.

Rarely, if ever, has a landlord been sentenced to serve jail time for engaging in these practices.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office prosecuted the case.

In a statement, Schneiderman said, “Steven Croman is a fraudster and a criminal who engaged in a deliberate and illegal scheme to fraudulently obtain bank loans. He went to outrageous lengths to boost his bottom line — including falsely listing rent-stabilized units at market rates when his efforts to displace those renters had failed. Now Mr. Croman faces a year in Rikers and a $5 million settlement — and unscrupulous landlords are on notice that we’ll pursue them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Croman will be sentenced Sept. 19.

Neighborhoods where Croman owns buildings include the East Village and West Village, Lower East Side, Nolita, Hell’s Kitchen and Harlem.

A year-long investigation by the Attorney General’s Office found that Croman purchased buildings with rent-stabilized units and, immediately after purchase, began the process of displacing rent-stabilized tenants while simultaneously attempting to refinance the initial mortgage.

The criminal referral in the Croman investigation was provided to the Attorney General’s Office by the Tenant Protection Unit of the New York State Department of Housing and Community Renewal.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “We have zero tolerance for those who seek to use harassment and intimidation to chase tenants out of their homes. ‎The Tenant Protection Unit was created to crack down on these unscrupulous practices and this prosecution sends a clear message that New York stands united and the full force of the law will be used to ensure the rights of renters are respected and protected.”

RuthAnne Visnauskas, commissioner of New York State Homes and Community Renewal, said, “Under Governor Cuomo and Attorney General Schneiderman, we will continue to bring more resources to bear to protect more than 2 million rent-regulated New Yorkers. The governor’s Tenant Protection Unit and our partners in law enforcement will vigorously investigate an owner’s questionable business practices that put profits over the safety and security of their tenants. When this happens, tenants suffer; they lose their homes and they lose their communities. I congratulate the A.G. and the governor’s Tenant Protection Unit for another job well done in holding an owner liable for his criminal actions.”

“Attempting to displace families from their homes is criminal and deplorable, and should be punished to the full extent of the law,” added Maria Torres-Springer, commissioner of the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development. “Seeing one of the city’s most notorious landlords receive jail time as a direct result of his actions sends a powerful message to those who would prey on vulnerable tenants.”

Croman admitted to submitting false documents to banks, including rent rolls that falsely reflected market-rate rents for units that were actually occupied by rent-stabilized tenants. He also inflated the amount of rent charged for certain commercial spaces in his buildings in an effort to show greater rental income. Croman falsified these rent rolls in order to inflate his buildings’ annual rental income, upon which his refinancing terms are partially based.

All told, over a three-year period, Croman received more than $45 million in loans under these false pretenses.

Croman also intentionally failed to withhold New York State payroll taxes from bonus payments made to a former Croman Real Estate property manager, who was paid bonuses to get rent-stabilized and rent-controlled tenants out of Croman apartment buildings.

A.G. Schneideman also has a separate civil lawsuit against Croman for allegedly engaging in harassment of rent-regulated tenants and other illegal, fraudulent and deceptive conduct in connection with his real-estate business. That case remains ongoing.

Last week, Schneiderman formally introduced new legislation, the Tenant Protection Act of 2017, that would make it easier to convict landlords of harassing rent-regulated tenants.

Current state law demands prosecutors reach “an inexplicably high bar,” according to Schneiderman, to criminally charge landlords with that crime. So, it’s not surprising that in the past 20 years, not one landlord has been convicted of criminally harassing a rent-regulated tenant. Instead, prosecutors have only been able to bring criminal charges against landlords for other crimes — such as fraudulently refinancing loans and committing tax fraud, to which Croman pled guilty on Tuesday.

Schneiderman says his legislation would “set a more reasonable standard” that removes the need to prove physical injury to a tenant, and would open the door to harassment prosecutions “arising out of more commonplace and insidious tactics,” such as turning off heat and hot water, exposing young children to lead dust, and making rent-stabilized buildings deliberately uninhabitable for current tenants and their families.

Schneiderman’s legislation is sponsored by State Senator Liz Krueger and Assemblymember Joe Lentol.