It is unbelievable that the current criminal penal codes do not include provisions for the crimes of harrassment, assault, intimidation, uninhabitable apartments, that caused so much human agony and pain to his tenants over the past decades. Now only civil remedies are available. $5 million is nothing, compared to the value of the equity he has amassed in his 140 buildings.
1 error found in this article…. this sentence is wrong…"His properties stretch from the East Village and West Village to Hell’s Kit"chen and the Upper East Side." Correction… it should be His properties stretch from lower east side, nolita – so up to harlem north east west and south side of manhattan. Proof…. see stopcromancoalition.org enter articles. enter the picture of the cockroach then click on the news article titled 1998 nyc 10 worst landlord and year 2000 there goes the neighborhood. there talk about lower manhattan buildings as the starting point of tenant harassment and working his way up now 20 plus years later bullying harlem , hells kitchen and other neighborhood of manhattan.