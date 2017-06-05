On Monday, Cumulus Media announced that Eboni Williams has joined Curtis Sliwa as co-host of “The Curtis and Eboni Show,” airing weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. on 77 WABC Radio. The new show debuted Monday.

The show will feature current topics, guests and callers. In addition to hosting “The Curtis and Eboni Show,” Williams is co-host of FOX News Channel’s “The FOX News Specialists,” weekdays at 5 p.m.

Sliwa, formerly part of radio duo “Curtis and Kuby,” with radical attorney Ron Kuby, is now in his 22nd year with WABC. Sliwa will also to continue to host “The Drive at Five” weekdays afternoons.

Craig Schwalb, program director for 77 WABC Radio, said, “Eboni breaks the mold for what a talk host can be today. She is equal parts intelligent, passionate, relatable and exciting. Curtis and Eboni will be a must-listen in New York.”

Much to the chagrin of his legions of radio fans, Kuby — a popular left-wing foil to the conservative Sliwa — was recently cut from the station, allegedly for budget reasons. Even many listeners who vehemently opposed Kuby’s politics and positions were sad to see him go, feeling he offered an entertaining and often-educational counterpoint to Sliwa.

Kuby reportedly was paid $300,000 year for his WABC gig.

Both Kuby and Sliwa formerly lived in the East Village.

Kuby — who is a criminal-defense and civil-rights attorney — is also well known in the Downtown Manhattan area for representing clients ranging from the Hells Angels bike gang, who have a clubhouse on E. Third St., to Ottomanelli & Sons Meat Market in the recent incident where a black deliveryman was given a noose at the Bleecker St. store.

Williams began her professional career in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, where she clerked for the Louisiana secretary of state and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office as a law student. She has also worked for members of the New Orleans City Council, where she worked to rebuild the city. Williams went on to specialize in family law and civil litigation, providing legal counsel on high-profile divorces, spousal support and child-custody cases. Williams holds a B.A. in communications and African-American studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a J.D. from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

Sliwa, of course, is the founder and leader of The Guardian Angels anticrime group and also chairperson of the Reform Party of New York State.

— Lincoln Anderson and Mary Reinholz