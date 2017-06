Double trouble

According to police, a woman was walking along Horatio St. on Wed., March 15, at 10:10 p.m. when she was robbed in front of 77 Horatio St. The 27-year-old victim was looking down at her cell phone and trying to find a subway station, when she said two unknown males pushed her down and removed her purse from her. The suspects then fled down Horatio St. and got into a light-colored car.

It took a little while, but a woman, Rebeka DeoOliveira, 20, was arrested Sat., April 8, for felony robbery. A man, Nouraldeen Daifallah, 19, was arrested for felony robbery on Thurs., May 25. The victim had mistakenly thought both were males when she was jumped by them.

‘Give us the bag’

Police said a woman was robbed on the northeast corner of Hudson and Horatio Sts. on Tues., May 23, at 10:50 p.m. The victim, age 25, told cops she was walking on Horatio St. to her hotel when she was approached by two males.

“You know what this is. Have you ever been robbed before? Give us the bag,” they told her.

When she handed over the bag, the two suspects ran away.

Wilfredo Serrano, 15, and Davean Ricks, 16, were arrested Wed., May 24, for felony robbery.

Candid camera

Police said an officer observed a man try to yank a camera off of a 59-year-old man’s neck at the southeast corner of Sixth Ave. and W. Third St. on Tues., May 23, at 9:40 p.m.

Steve Werner, 49, was arrested for attempted felony robbery.

Not very sporting

According to police, a man had his belongings stolen out of a gym locker inside the New York Sports Clubs branch at 225 Varick St., between Clarkson and W. Houston Sts., back on Tues., Nov. 8.

While the 23-year-old victim was working out at 12:45 p.m. that day, his debit card and two credit cards were stolen out of the locker, police said. He did not have a lock to secure the locker. His debit card was used three times, twice at Duane Reade and once at CVS.

Edward Friedhoff, 55, was busted Mon., May 22, for felony grand larceny.

‘Cocaine cop’

An off-duty Fifth Precinct police officer and his girlfriend were arrested for selling cocaine to undercover cops twice, it was reported.

Officer Jose Sierra, 41, was hit with two charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. His girlfriend, Lina Maria Bedoya Muriel, 30, is also facing drug charges.

The Daily News reported that the couple sold coke from their car to an undercover officer in Astoria on two separate dates in May, according to prosecutors. When the powder-hawking pair were busted, police allegedly found 18 packets of cocaine on Muriel and another 36 bags in the car’s trunk.

Bike ticket blitz

The First Precinct, which covers Soho, Tribeca and Lower Manhattan, has been cracking down on bike infractions this spring.

Eugene Schatz, a community affairs at the precinct, said, “We have monthly meetings where complaints from the neighborhood are aired. Grievances regarding bicycles have been coming up in the last few months. This info is shared with the patrols and traffic cops.”

According to precinct statistics for the last two-and-a-half months, March saw 29 tickets issued to cyclists, including nine for riding on the sidewalk, eight for going the wrong way, five for running a red light, and another five for failure to yield to pedestrians.

April saw the amount of tickets almost triple, largely due to better weather and more cyclists on the streets. There were four tickets issued for riding on the sidewalk, 17 for going the wrong way, 55 for running a red light, three for failure to yield to pedestrians, and eight miscellaneous others, which could include missing equipment on the bikes and the like.

As of May 15, the First Precinct had handed out 19 summonses to cyclists for running red lights and one for riding the wrong way down the street.

Tabia Robinson,

Tequila Minsky

and Lincoln Anderson