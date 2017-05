4 on 1 on Sixth

According to police, a quarrelsome quartet of goons — or possibly more — beat up a man in front of 391 Sixth Ave., just south of Greenwich Ave., on Sun., May 7, at 1:45 a.m. The victim told cops at least four individuals unknown to him kicked and punched him in a dispute. He suffered two fractures of his left leg and a bloody nose. The attackers fled in a black Mercedes-Benz.

Narek Marutyan, 26, was arrested Mon., May 15, for felony gang assault. The other suspects are still at large.

Flatiron bike fatal

A 74-year-old Lower East Side cyclist died 10 days after being “doored” by a taxi in the Flatiron District and then possibly fatally struck by an Uber car.

Police said that on Thurs., May 4, around 6 p.m., Xin Kang Wang was biking eastbound on E. 20th St. between Broaday and Park Ave. South in the bike lane, when a rear passenger-side door of a 2016 Toyota Camry swung open and Wang struck it. He bounced into the lane of moving traffic and fell in front of a second 2016 Toyota, an Uber.

Responding to a 911 call, police found the victim lying in the street with body trauma. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Sun., May 14. Both drivers remained at the scene. There were no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Wang lived at 77 Columbia St. in Masaryk Towers, a Mitchell-Lama affordable housing development.

The Daily News reported that the first car had New Jersey license plates and pulled into the bike lane right in front of Wang, and that the passenger threw open the rear door without checking for cyclists, according to cops. Its driver was reportedly given a summons for discharging a passenger in a bike lane. There were conflicting accounts of whether the second car, the Uber, struck the fallen cyclist.

Bottle bash

A man was reportedly assaulted with a glass bottle at 106 Seventh Ave. South, near Christopher St., on Thurs., April 27, at 1:20 a.m. Police said that during a dispute, a stranger hit the victim on the left side of his face with the bottle, causing a cut. The victim was aided at the scene and sent to Lenox Hill Hospital for further treatment.

Roy Miller, 49, was arrested Wed., May 17, for felony assault.

Fedora felony

A burglar hit Fedora, at 239 W. Fourth St., at 10 a.m. on Mon., April 3, but couldn’t make a clean getaway, police said. According to a report, an unknown suspect entered the place, crawled behind the bar and removed items from the cabinet. He put these into a milk crate and started to leave. But an employee told police he witnessed the incident and approached the suspect, who dropped the items and ran away.

Demarest Flowers, 35, was busted Tues., May 16, for felony burglary.

Tabia Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson