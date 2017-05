Ron Kuby, the outspoken criminal-defense and civil-rights lawyer and one half of the daily “Curtis & Kuby” radio show with Curtis Sliwa, has been canned by WABC. It was apparently due to budget reasons. The liberal Kuby and the conservative Sliwa were the radio equivalent of “Crossfire” — but far more gonzo and over the top.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder, will stay on, but probably so. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Kuby, who formerly lived in the East Village, announced the news in a gracious statement on his Facebook page today:

“Yesterday I was informed by WABC management, after my show, that I had just done my last show. Those of you who know the business know this is a standard (if unpleasant) way of discharging people. I was told that the reason was budgetary, and I have no reason to doubt that explanation.

“I had already made the decision that this year would be my last, and I informed management in December. The election of Trump and the threats he poses to civil rights and liberties requires more of me than being a part-time lawyer. I feel a moral compulsion to be the best and hardest-working advocate I can be, using the skills I have been taught for over three decades.

“Thanks to WABC management for giving me the opportunity that I have (mostly) enjoyed for the past three 1/2 years. Thanks to my audience with whom I have a love/hate relationship. I will miss at least half of you more than half as much as I should.

“My deepest thanks and best wishes to Curtis Sliwa, who taught me this business and frequently took the matches out of my hands after I splashed the gasoline around. Bryan and Justin — you guys made the show fun to do and you are both deeply decent people. And Hipster Mike, ‘I think I’ll miss you most of all.’ — Ron”

— Mary Reinholz