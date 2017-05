A 60-year-old woman died after being mowed down by a private sanitation truck at the intersection of W. Eighth St. and Greenwich and Sixth Aves. on Tues., May 16, around 11:40 p.m. According to police, the woman was crossing from the north to the south side of the street and the truck was traveling eastbound from Greenwich Ave. Police found the victim lying in the street, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma. E.M.S. transported her to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, at W. 12th St. and Seventh Ave., in life-threatening condition, where she was pronounced dead. Police are not releasing the woman’s identity yet, pending family notification. The garbage truck was operated by M&M Sanitation Corp. Its 46-year-old driver remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. As of Wednesday, there were no arrests and no charges filed against the driver.