Hit his daughter

According to police, on Thurs., April 21, at 9:30 p.m. a young girl was assaulted by her father inside 60 E. Eighth St. The dad reportedly hit the 10-year-old on her back with his hand, causing substantial pain.

Shoaib S. Harris, 35, was arrested Thurs., May 11, for aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, which involves a violation of an order of protection.

Un-fast, un-furious

Police said that on Thurs., May 11, at 3:27 p.m. a man tried to steal a car from a garage at 300 Mercer St. A garage employee told cops he saw the suspect enter the place and get into a white Range Rover that the employee knew did not belong to the suspect. The car’s keys had been left in its cup holder, and the man promptly started the vehicle’s ignition. The employee approached and questioned the suspect, who exited the car and eventually left. Jason Strother, 25, was arrested for attempted felony grand larceny.

Bopped by bottle

A woman became irate and lashed out when asked to leave a CVS store at 360 Sixth Avenue on Tues., May 2, at 5:20 a.m., according to police. When the suspect entered the establishment, an employee, 31, braced for trouble based on prior encounters with her.

When the woman was asked to leave, she became “angry and erratic” and hit the employee with a water bottle, causing pain, bleeding from the nose and swelling. Claudia Peebles, 24, was arrested Wed., May 10, for felony assault.

Phone felon

A woman was exiting the subway at the northwest corner of Seventh Ave. and W. 14th St. at 2:15 p.m. on Fri., April 21, when a stranger grabbed her cell phone, according to police.

When the victim, 23, tried to pull away from the suspect, he punched her on her left cheek and ear and ran away with her phone and other items, police said. Unauthorized charges totaling $575.42 were made on the credit card before the victim could cancel it. The victim reported the robbery an hour and forty-five minutes after it happened. Wilfredo Serrano, 15, was arrested Mon., May 8, for felony robbery.

‘Jumper up’ on Pitt

The Breaking News wire service reported a “jumper up” — a man threatening to jump — from 91 Pitt St., a six-story building on the Lower East Side, on Thurs., May 11, around 3:30 a.m. According to Breaking News, Emergency Service Unit police responded, and by 4:50 p.m. they had the man in custody.

The Police Department press office did not immediately confirm the report.

Tabia Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson