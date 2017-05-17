- Home
The Alt Right is now taking the defenders of free speech mantle and using it to recruit and gain broader acceptance of their political positions. This is clearly working especially if you take a look at any comments on stories about the Coulter and Yiannopoulos riot shutdowns. Something to consider and in every far right and even some more mainstream coverage Anti Fa is being compared to Nazis. This is something to consider Bill, in all the debate over this, because what the Alt Right is doing is working and helping them grow bigger. I will post an example that I just saw below this.
Here is a good example of what I said in the comment above.. .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NL0tRHvBlQQ
The link seems not to work just google Idiots react to man with sign Alex Jones and watch it… .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NL0tRHvBlQQ&t=11s
Atzmon's following is by now down to only two groups.
1 – the ones who hate Jews and don't care who knows it (the alt-right, the Holocaust deniers Atzmon is so enamored of, the David Duke and David Irving types Atzmon can't praise highly enough)
2 – the occasional well-meaning leftist, trolled Yiannopoulos-style by Atzmon's shouts of "help, help, I'm being repressed" without knowing Atzmon's basic anti-Semitism, too ready to presume the anti-Semitism claims are ungrounded, unwilling to do the simple, elementary research necessary to discover that, no, they aren't.
As I said before, I think Lorcan meant well, but Atzmon is a flimflam artist Lorcan was too naive to see through. Weinberg was right to protest, and right to organize a protest against a well-known anti-Semite. Theatre 80 has a right to decide who does or doesn't appear on its stage, a right it's earned the hard way, but at the end of the day the whole program was by design intended to hawk an anti-Semite's anti-Semitic book by giving him the pretense of being a provocative intellectual rather than a Yiannopoulos-like troll with a fetish for Holocaust deniers.