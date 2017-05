BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Project Farmhouse, at 76 E. 13th St., an initiative of GrowNYC, officially kicked off at the end of last month with an open house just around the corner from the Hyatt Union Square.

A stone’s throw from New York’s flagship Greenmarket — one of the first of the now more than 50 citywide Greenmarkets and also a project of GrowNYC — the new public-education space offered visitors information at tables touting the recycling, gardening and education programs of GrowNYC.

Project Farmhouse is intended to be a place where people can explore sustainability issues through food, horticulture, art and architecture programming. It’s a place to “get your hands dirty” and nurture healthy and “green decisions and actions.”

In the future, recycling, composting and gardening workshops, chef-led cooking classes, films, panel discussions and special activities for young people will take place in this space.

At the open house, there were cooking demos, architecture walks, requisite healthy snacks and a raffle. The flexible, multi-use 3,500-square-foot space, including a conference room, is suitable and available for rent for meetings and events.