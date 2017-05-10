- Home
It would be idiotic to build low income housing on that site. The first priority of the city should be maintaining it's economic viability. Given the growth of the tech industry, and how it can replace the jobs being lost in finance, everything that can be done to accommodate it should be.
As far a low income housing, none should be built in Manhattan. If it's advisable to build low income housing at all (and a strong argument could be made to encourage low income people to leave NYC, since it's the highest cost place to live in the US) the value of the land in Manhattan should be used as tool to finance construction of that housing out in the outer boroughs, where the land is significantly less valuable and easier to come by. The prices paid for and taxes paid on market rate housing or commercial property in would go a long way to finance the construction of low income housing where the land is significantly cheaper.