Alec Pruchnicki needs a geography lesson. Neither Sara D. Roosevelt nor First Park is in Little Italy. Liz Christy is a gem, but it is neither a park (rather a community garden), nor in Little Italy. DeSalvio is an asphalt playground (adults without children get ticketed) with just a few plane trees providing a little shade here and there. If by “NYCHA park” Pruchniki means the one on Eldridge Street, that is also a playground, and far from Little Italy. Petrosino, made littler than it already was by the Citi Bike takeover of our art installation space, is in Little Italy. Should that be all for this vibrant, vital community? I know of no one who lives in Little Italy, young to old and spanning every other spectrum, who does not love the Elizabeth Street Garden.
What is the cause of the housing crisis in Little Italy? Illegal deregulation of affordable housing, including rampant Airbnb. In my building alone, ¾ of the rent-stabilized units have been illegally deregulated by our landlord. Airbnb followed: http://www.downtownexpress.com/2014/03/27/high-re… Have I been able to get Mayor DeBlasio or Councilmember Chin to lift a finger to address this? No. Borough President Gale Brewer has taken some action but neglects to follow up. There is no need to build what we already have, unless your intention is to reward developers to whom you owe, or from whom you might hope to gain, favors.
Let’s insist that our elected representatives stop turning a blind eye to rapacious profiteering by greedy landlords, loft owners who charge $1k per night to overlook Petrosino Square, and “rent-stabilized” tenants who move to manors in New Jersey and profit into the six figures from Airbnb for Little Italy tourists.
The Elizabeth Street Garden is the earth under our feet. It is beautiful, perfect as is. We need to preserve it.
Georgette Fleischer
President, Friends of Petrosino Square