Ex-treme assault

A man was assaulted by his ex-boyfriend inside 96 Perry St. on Thurs., April 13, at 11 p.m., police said. The victim, 20, and his older former flame got into an argument, and the suspect punched him in the face, according to a police report. But he was just getting started.

The suspect then threw a book at the other guy, slammed his arm and leg into a closet door, and shoved him to the ground.

Joyer Tomas, 49, was arrested on April 26 for felony assault.

Sixth Ave. slash

An argument between two men ended with one of them being slashed. According to police, cops observed one man chasing another at W. 14th St. and Sixth Ave. on Fri., April 28, at 8:22 a.m. Both had blood on their clothes.

Police said the two men had argued and one of them cut the other on the left bicep with a razor, after which the victim was chasing the assailant when police intervened.

Gilberto Reyes, 22, of Jersey City, N.J., was arrested and charged with assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Charles chip thief

A group entered the Charles Gourmet store, at 140 Charles St., and one of them stole bags of chips on Mon., March 10, at 10:45 p.m., according to police.

As he was leaving, the potato-chip perp struck a 56-year-old employee in the head.

Cortrell Thompson, 21, was arrested for felony robbery on April 30.

Stolen on Sullivan

Police said that on Thurs., April 27, at 4:50 p.m., a woman stole a package at 150 Sullivan St. The suspect entered the apartment of the victim, 24, through the door and reportedly removed the package, which had a sweater and T-shirt, totaling $32. Shateasha Byrd, 42, was arrested for felony burglary.

Smith home invasion

Police said four men pushed their way into a 47-year-old Lower East Side man’s apartment and robbed him at gunpoint on Sun., April 30, around 3:15 p.m., the New York Post reported.

The victim was at home in the Alfred E. Smith Houses, at 182 South St., when he heard a knock. He opened the door, and four masked men, at least one of them armed, barged in and started slugging him, police said. The man was pistol-whipped as the men stole electronics and other items before running out.

Bulb battery

A 16-year-old told police he was hanging out in Seravalli Playground, at Gansevoort and Hudson Sts., on Fri., Feb. 17, at 3:50 p.m., when he was attacked by three people. The trio hit him in the face with light bulbs, getting glass in his eyes. Ousmane Niambele, 16, was arrested March 22 and Francisco Serrano, 17, on April 25, both for felony assault. The third suspect is still at large.

Delivery delinquents

According to cops, on Fri., April 7, at 9:50 p.m., two teenagers attacked a 40-year old food deliveryman inside the lobby of 60 Columbia St. near Delancey St., in the Baruch Houses. The pair filched the food and fled. The suspects are described as 14 to 16 years old, both wearing hooded sweatshirts.

