BY BOB KRASNER | Amanda Lepore has many accomplishments on her résumé — model, salesgirl, performer, recording artist, dominatrix, party hostess, actress. But she is probably most famous for being Amanda Lepore.

The startling transsexual combination of Barbie and Marilyn Monroe is now an author, as well, having just published her memoir, “Doll Parts.”

When she made her entrance into the West Village shop Bookmarc for the book-signing event — and she definitely knows how to make an entrance — there were plenty of fans waiting, many dressed for the occasion.

It’s doubtful, though, that any of them have gone to the extremes that Lepore has endured to create what she calls “the most expensive body on Earth.” Among other procedures, she had her lower ribs broken to form a smaller waist.

Graphic designer John Vairo — who still has all his ribs — has been “obsessed” with since the day he first saw her.

“I first laid eyes on her in 1990 when she was working at the makeup counter at Patricia Field on Eighth St.,” he recalled. “Amanda was the first and only person to make me believe that we can truly be anything we want to be in this world. She’s truly a carefully curated work of art!”

Fashion designer — and former club kid, like Lepore — Richie Rich has described Lepore as embodying the “ultra-glamorous myth of being a woman.”

Ava Glasscott, a beautiful transsexual model, calls the book “inspiring, funny, amazing.”

“Reading it made me think that, if you can conquer fear, you can conquer anything,” Glasscott said. “I have been in very dark places in my life and felt as though I was alone. But getting through that and being able to live as your true, authentic self is something that words can’t describe.”

Lepore, who did not have an easy time as a transitioning teenager, associates “glamour with being happy,” but still describes herself as spiritual.

After two hours of signing books and posing for a seemingly endless series of photographers, she told us that she was “very happy” with “Doll Parts,” which was a two-year project.

Then, after a few more photos, she went out to the limo that would take her to the party at The Top of The Standard. Before the car door closed, though, she had to take a few more minutes — to pose for more photos.