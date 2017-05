On the Friday before Earth Day, the kids from the Little Missionary’s Day Nursery walked over from their building on St. Mark’s Place to Tompkins Square Park to help spread a message of environmentalism, while also pitching in and picking up trash left by yucky litter bugs.

The tykes had typed up an official press release to The Villager inviting coverage, which the paper was happy to do for these budding stewards of the Earth.

Kamil Wood, 4¼ years old, said he had learned that “you can’t break down trees,” which is a relief to him, since his favorite activity is “climbing on trees.”

For Carlotta Strepparava, 3¾ years old, composting is her thing.

“I like when I do the Plant Club,” she said, “it’s from vegetables. We have to chomp down the soil that’s growing, then we give it to the worm and the worm makes it fat.”

Arielle Lubetzky, 4, had some simple but very good advice — which President Trump, in fact, really ought to listen to.

“If there’s no soil, then no seeds can grow,” she said. “Vegetables grow from seeds.”

After doing their part in the park, they went back to “Little Mish” where they wriggled on the rug like worms!

Rebecca White