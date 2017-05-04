Tenant advocate on target

To The Editor:

Re “Freezing out the tenants” (editorial, April 27):

Michael McKee makes excellent sense, as usual.

Susan Brownmiller

‘Leaf’ Allan out of this

To The Editor:

Re “Seeds of discord? Garden sprouts a sue-ready group” (news article, April 27):

I appreciate the full reporting in your article regarding the Elizabeth Street Garden. I am a consultant working with Allan Reiver on this matter.

I wanted to point out that Allan had no role in forming Elizabeth Street Garden, Inc., the new nonprofit, nor did he form it. He is not involved in this organization and is not a board member. It is entirely separate and apart from Allan and the Elizabeth Street Gallery.

Yes, his son Joseph is a board member of E.S.G., but Allan has no role in the organization, did not have a role in its creation.

Menashe Shapiro

P.S. 21 was beautiful

To The Editor:

Re “Seeds of discord? Garden sprouts a sue-ready group” (news article, April 27):

I remember the school and when it was demolished. Amazing how they destroyed this beautiful, historic, well-built building for a project that never happened. It should have been landmarked.

RD Wolff

Save our green space

To The Editor:

Re “Seeds of discord? Garden sprouts a sue-ready group” (news article, April 27):

The important thing here is that Councilmember Margaret Chin and Mayor Bill de Blasio need to listen to the people who want to keep Elizabeth Street Garden, and not the developers in their pockets, and that Elizabeth Street Garden be saved.

In addition, Pleasant Village Community Garden H.P.D. Lots and these other community gardens — Chenchita’s, Little Blue House, Friendly, the Two Santurce’s and Mandela — should all be saved.

De Blasio, Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Chin and the rest are making New York City an unlivable place with some misguided move toward grotesque overdevelopment on a small island. Meanwhile, our environment — and climate — is suffering miserably.

We should be making more real green space for the Earth’s health and people’s physical and mental well-being.

I wish they would just stop this. It is a small amount of space the communities would like to keep green. We don’t have to cement every inch of this wonderful city and turn it into Dubai.

Christine Johnson

We need Schwartz

To The Editor:

Re “I survived, but will Lower Manhattan healthcare?” (Progress Report, by Arthur Z. Schwartz, April 20):

Thank you, The Villager, for sharing this important news with the community. Arthur, many of us on W. 15th St. wish you a swift recovery and return to full health. Thank you for all your help over the past years to make our community a better and safer place.

Stanley Bulbach

Keep score on ’em!

To The Editor:

A quick comment on your Progress Report supplement in your April 20 edition:

It’s nice that The Villager gives local elected officials and other Downtown luminaries the opportunity to write about what they view as their recent successes and what they view as problems in the area that need to be addressed.

But it might also make sense for The Villager to help its readers take a more focused view of what these folks are doing.

As I wrote to you a few months ago, The Villager could look more systematically at these folks’ stated policies, and what they promise to do to pursue them, and how well they reach the goals they set. My thought was a periodic (maybe quarterly) scorecard in which each person states his or her goals for the next period, and, later, The Villager reports how well, or not so well, the person did in reaching the period’s goals.

That could have real value.

Bryan Dunlap

Amazing job, Bob!

To The Editor:

Re “St. Mark’s ‘egg scramble’ a sweet success” (news article, by Bob Krasner, April 20):

I really appreciate the photos and article about St. Mark’s Church’s children’s Easter egg hunt in your April 20 issue. Bob Krasner really caught the joyful flavor of the event, but also included the daunting exhibit in our east yard of T-shirts representing child victims of guns.

Katharine B. Wolpe

