In reality if Bill Weinberg had just ignored this very few people would have even heard about it or gone to hear it. Instead it has gotten international and local press. I am surprised that Sarah who got a reporting assignment out of it seems to not see the reality of how Weinberg actually promoted it. In truth the same could be said about the alt right Black Bloc conflicts. For example Milo Yiannopolous who caused a riot in Berkeley is now getting millions from rich right wing investors to start his own news network where he will have a much larger platform and Ann Coulter got tons of free press and I hear her $20, 000 speaking fee has gone up. This is just the reality and a question on whether forceful shutting down things actually helps the targets ? Oh well none of this is really gonna matter much when nuclear war kicks off with North Korea. PS I hope Lorcan got paid for his OP-ED.
Sarah: When you silence speech you compel violence. That you may have been offended by parts or even all of the discussion begs the question that there is no grand censor be it you, me or the government .Your final rhetorical question is proof positive that while you chant that settled liberal incantation, at days end you fear its message. I also found it more than dispositive that in a wide ranging discussion by the panel that often become acerbic to say the least, almost all of your article focused on Gilad, as if no opposition, alternative view or other topics were covered. BTW when you got up and walked out . . . it was the penultimate statement of the power of free speech.
How about you give us a working definition of hate? How about a list of acceptable public statements or not? Who decides? Who is the censor? Who says what we can or cannot say or hear?
I didn't and don't support "silencing" speech. I merely asked the question, what happens when you give "bad" speech a platform? John Penley above poses the same question to me, when he asks why I or the Villager even wrote about Atzmon and this event. Similarly, one has to ask whether Bill Weinberg's protest–i.e. his speech–also served to provide oxygen to the fire?
My saying Atzmon's speech is "bad" is of course a judgment call. It is bad. I think he is a bad Marxist. Or thinker. That he riffs off Heidegger in his second book is telling. Where's the line between philosophy and chauvinism?
Ultimately all meaningful speech is provocative- the good, the bad, the ugly. That's what the market place of ideas was intended to promote and must. Only with a free, robust and unencumbered exchange of speech and ideas can people decide for themselves what it is they wish to conclude. Of course when speech crosses the line to action it no longer maintains its constitutional protection.