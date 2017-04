Big Gay bust

According to police, a shoplifter with a sweet tooth hit the Big Gay Ice Cream Shop at 61 Grove St. on Thurs., Apr. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

The man strode into the shop and grabbed some ice cream pints without paying, cops said. When an employee tried to lock the front door, so the guy couldn’t leave, the suspect pushed her and left.

Clark Dannavan, 44, was arrested the next day for felony robbery.

Fantasy felony

A man told police he left his wallet inside 115 MacDougal St. on Wed., Mar. 22, at 1 a.m. and found out that his credit card had been used to buy a slew of sexy goods. According to police, a total of $950 in fraudulent charges were racked up on the 35-year-old victim’s card at the Fantasy Party porn and sex-toys shop at 333 Sixth Ave.

Bryan Diaz, 23, was arrested Wed., Apr. 19, for felony grand larceny.

9th St. burglary

Police said a senior burglar struck an apartment at 50 W. Ninth St on Mon., Apr. 17, at 7 a.m. The suspect entered the 32-year-old victim’s unlocked apartment, but apparently wasn’t looking for laptops, watches or jewelry. Instead, he removed a rubber doormat, loose papers and bills and photo books, police said.

Paul A. Pannkuk, 68, was charged with felony burglary.

Spicy swipe

A woman’s purse was stolen at Negril Village, at 70 W. Third St., on Sun., Mar. 19, at 7 p.m. According to police, the 52-year-old victim said she put her purse on the Caribbean restaurant’s counter and left it there unattended while using a downstairs bathroom. She later realized she didn’t have her handbag as she was about to make a purchase at a nearby store. Her debit cards were used at multiple locations around town.

One month later, Edward Jeter, 50, was arrested Mon., Apr. 17 for felony grand larceny.

K2 infestation

Police have noticed an increase in the use of K2 around W. 14th St. and Sixth Ave. and believe that smokers of the drug are coming into the city on the PATH train, which has a stop at the intersection, according to a report in Town and Village.

Speaking at a meeting of the 13th Precinct Community Council, Deputy Inspector Brendan Timoney said there were at least 10 people arrested for K2, also known as synthetic marijuana, in the last week, and charged with violating health codes. The suspects ranged in age from 24 to 50 and were all busted around the intersection, where the bank on the northwest corner closed last year. Residents say the inactive storefront has led to the spot also becoming a magnet for loitering, graffiti and litter.

Blood on the tracks

A 25-year-old man was struck and killed by an uptown Q train at Union Square early Sunday morning, police said.

Patch reported that the train’s motorman saw someone trying to cross the tracks around 4:40 a.m., according to police.

“He tried to put the brakes on but unfortunately he struck the individual,” the spokesman said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s name, but said they believe he was a 25-year-old Texan, Patch reported. Investigators believe they found the man’s wallet in the subway station, according to police.

