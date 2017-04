BY COREY JOHNSON | On Sat., April 29, Americans from every corner of our nation will converge on Washington, D.C., to send the White House and Congress a loud and clear message: Climate change is real, and we will not tolerate further attacks on our planet.

We stand at a crucial impasse where we can either take decisive action or suffer the unimaginable consequences for generations. This is not a partisan issue — it’s a matter of clear, scientific fact.

Unfortunately, the Trump administration is playing politics with our planet. By nullifying environmental protections, doubling down on fossil fuels, gutting the Environmental Protection Agency and installing climate change deniers at the highest levels of government, Trump has committed to allowing this global crisis to deepen during his presidency.

New Yorkers should find this utterly unacceptable. After all, we have already experienced firsthand some of the devastating effects of climate change. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy forced the closure of six hospitals in New York City. It flooded our homes, schools and subways and caused billions of dollars in damage. Four and a half years later, many of my constituents on the West Side are still grappling with the effects of the storm.

By going down this road, Trump is condemning us to a future of mass extinctions, droughts and famines and unimaginable refugee crises as sea levels overwhelm coastal cities.

That is not the world we want our children to inherit.

Let’s consider the alternative: a 21st century economy fueled by millions of green-energy jobs and freed of the tremendous costs associated with fossil fuels. A world of clean air and water without the specter of disasters like the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

This Trump administration has made its priorities very clear. But over the past few months, it’s also become very clear that activism matters. By showing up in full force, by asserting our values and demanding justice, Americans have already affected public policy on crucial matters, such as healthcare and immigration.

Now, we must show the same determination and demand that our government protect the planet we all share. For this reason, I ask you to march with me on Sat., April 29.

To learn more about this movement and to find transportation options, please visit newyork.peoplesclimate.org. I hope to see you on the bus to D.C.

Johnson represents District 3 in the New York City Council and is chairperson of the Council’s Committee on Health