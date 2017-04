BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | In a blow to incumbent Margaret Chin, Christopher Marte won the endorsement of the Village Independent Democrats club Tuesday night in the City Council Democratic primary for Lower Manhattan’s District 1.

An elated Marte said, “V.I.D. is the oldest voice for reform and the progressive agenda in the neighborhood. Both our campaign and V.I.D. share a clear vision for change in this district, and we are honored to have the support of a club with such a historic legacy, and impactful future. V.I.D. has a history of advancing a progressive agenda in New York City, and their support indicates confidence in my ability to further this mission.”

Marte grew up as an immigrant kid on Forsyth St. and worked in his dad’s nearby bodega. He noted that he is “running on a platform of complete transparency and active community engagement” and that he aims to be “a leading voice for reform in Lower Manhattan politics.”

Chin is seeking a third term in the City Council. She, like certain other councilmembers, is allowed to run for a third term as a “holdover” of the legislative coup orchestrated by former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn’s in brazen defiance of voter referenda by the people of New York, who backed term limits of two terms for councilmembers and other New York City elected officials.

Members of another local political club, the Downtown Independent Democrats, also like the young Marte, who is just in his 20s, according to Sean Sweeney, a leading club member.

“He’s like the Zelig of Lower Manhattan — he’s everywhere,” Sweeney said. “And he speaks Mandarin, too.”