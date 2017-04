BY CARL ROSENSTEIN | This past weekend seated on my favorite bench in Tompkins Square Park, while finishing up the must-read neighborhood history “St. Marks is Dead,” by Ada Calhoun, I heard strains of a second-line New Orleans jazz funeral, a perfect dirge for the read.

The procession wended its way along Avenue A and crossed on the corner at St. Mark’s Place, where fittingly a new Starbucks is soon to open. A woman was pulling a child’s little red wagon with some sort of sculptural object in it. When they crossed over to the park, I could see that it was a thick, rectangular block of wood, a foot or two high, with a painted colorful caricature of President Trump, replete with two puny arms extending from either side, like an M&M’s character. It created a comical effect.

Then I noticed nails penetrating all sides of the sculpture. I cringed and realized instantly what was going down. A crowd rapidly assembled and a hammer was passed around while people took turns playing assassin, pummeling nails into the head of the hated effigy. The crowd jeered and cheered in sadistic glee. It resembled a public stoning of a homosexual in Daesh or a lynching in Mississippi.

After observing a couple of attacks, I stepped forward and yelled out, “Violence is not the way to peace. You have become what you hate.” Instantly, the entire pack turned on me, and notwithstanding my “No More War Button,” I was cursed and heckled by these savage East Villagers. I quickly turned and walked away. The so-called “Resistance” cry, “Love Trumps Hate,” has quickly morphed into rhetorical garbage.

What transpired that Sunday on St. Mark’s was more vulgar and depraved than the paroxysm of any nihilistic punk or crusty who ever overdosed and vomited on that very corner. It was the equivalent of moral vomit. This lynch mob symbolized yet another St. Mark’s death, a coda for Calhoun’s hip book. I wonder what East Village saint Allen Ginsberg would have done? He’d probably strip naked and “Ommmm” the damn bastards into submission.

This puerile performance plays into the hand of the corporatist Democratic Party still led by the Clintons and Obama and the war-loving neocons of the Republican Party, and personifies their moral vacuity. They are actually just two wings of the same party that tips back and forth every eight years. Both factions serve the Deep State, whose members have been out to destroy and discredit the Trump presidency — not because he called Mexicans “rapists” or for his vulgar locker-room talk. Rather because Trump is a political outsider and a direct threat to the established global order promulgated by the C.I.A. and the international monetary community for the benefit of Wall Street, and especially the military-industrial complex that has made trillions of dollars alone in our two decades of permanent war in the Middle East and always want more.

If anybody actually bothered to pay attention, they would have realized that Trump actually ran to the left of Hillary Clinton on major issues of trade and war.

The philosophy espoused by Steve Bannon is anti-free trade and anti-interventionism and this philosophy runs deeply against the grain of the globalist agenda.

The perverse, xenophobic Russian witch hunt and the baseless claims of election tampering, mimic the McCarthy era of the 1950s. That period of loyalty tests, sordid congressional hearings and blacklists was the ugliest and most fascistic moment in the history of our republic. The current witch hunt was hatched by Hillary Clinton and Co. as a distraction from the insider release of John Podesta’s e-mails that revealed the only election that was tampered with was the Democratic primary by the Democratic National Committee. This is fact.

The twisted events of the past week, the gas attack in Syria that so many on the left — and I, too — feel was a “false flag,” and then the Trump missile response, clearly reveal the true nature of the Democratic Party as a party of war. Overnight they turned from Trump critics to warmongering cheerleaders for the pimps of war in the mainstream media. Trump may have cleverly launched the strike to get the hounds off his heels.

I am still hoping that Trump fulfills his promise and is able to achieve a reconciliation and understanding with Russia, that he can eliminate the tensions between our countries instigated by the Dems and the MSM (mainstream media), open up trade and understanding, and eventually continue the disarmament process dreamed of by John F. Kennedy after he led us away from the brink of nuclear annihilation during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

One of Kennedy’s greatest moments was the commencement speech he gave at American University on June 10, 1963:

“What kind of peace do I mean and what kind of peace do we seek? Not a Pax Americana enforced on the world by American weapons of war.

“Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave. I am talking about genuine peace, the kind of peace that makes life on earth worth living, and the kind that enables men and nations to grow, and to hope, and build a better life for their children — not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women, not merely peace in our time but peace in all time.

“For in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s futures. And we are all mortal.”

For dreaming so, Kennedy was murdered by the Deep State five months later. How far we have fallen.

OMMMMMMMMM………..