Driver should be charged

To The Editor:

Re “Cyclist struck by truck on First Ave. dies of her injuries” (news article, thevillager.com, April 13):

What a horrific tragedy. Clearly, the driver should be charged with manslaughter. How could he not see this young woman on his left and not in a blind spot? That stretch of bike lane is, in general, terrifying because of the countless morons who bike the wrong way, especially the deliverymen on their electric bikes exceeding 25 miles per hour.

Carl Rosenstein

Have some marijuana angels

To The Editor:

Re “David Peel, 74, the king of pot, punk and protest” (tribute, Paul DeRienzo, April 13):

To my friend David Peel, a genuine stand-up character of the L.E.S. and early punk rocker: May you get your heavenly high as the marijuana angels sing you to your rest. Theater for the New City will miss you at the L.E.S. Fest this May 27, and so will your large street audience.

Richard West

Congrats on awards!

To The Editor:

Re “Purple praise and very good visuals; The Villager nabs four NYPA awards” (news article, April 13):

Congratulations! From the perspective of a longtime reader, these awards are richly deserved. Huzzah!

Lora Tenenbaum

Preet’s pretty funny

To The Editor:

Re “Unbowed Bharara jokes, warns about Trump in Cooper Union speech” (news article, April 13):

Preet Bharara certainly does have a lighter side. For the information of your readers, let me relate that once when he was speaking at a New York Law School breakfast, he said that he noticed how many public officials were in the audience and wondered if they were there because they heard he was taking attendance or they were there seeking immunity.

Alan Flacks

Vote for integrity

To The Editor:

Re “Unbowed Bharara jokes, warns about Trump in Cooper Union speech” (news article, April 13):

Preet Bharara for New York City mayor!

Susan Brownmiller

Legalize it already

To The Editor:

Observing April 20 as National Pot Day makes sense. Consumption of marijuana for both medical and recreational use is part of mainstream America, transcending generations.

Creative entrepreneurs will always meet the citizens’ desire, regardless of government approval. Consumers have voted with their dollars, making marijuana consumption a multibillion-dollar enterprise today. Legalize it and add a sales tax. Revenues will more than cover the costs of any abuse. Our tax dollars will be better used if police and judges spend more time prosecuting those who commit real crimes against individuals or property than going after those who consume or distribute marijuana.

Law-enforcement authorities should be free to pursue those who commit real crimes against citizens and property.

At 18, you are old enough to vote, be a parent, pay taxes, own a car, take out a bank loan, serve in the military and die for your country — but not consume marijuana. This makes no sense.

Let us hope that we have finally learned from the obvious failures of Prohibition.

Larry Penner

