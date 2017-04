Abdul Nusraty, 77, who owns Nusraty Afghan Imports, at 85 Christoper St., with his family, is currently in a dispute with the building owner, who wants him to leave imminently.

Nusraty hopes the court battle will end shortly and he will be able to stay another year. The store has antiques from 28 countries, including Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Bhutan, India, Egypt and Tibet.

Nusraty came to the United States in 1970 after fleeing Kabul, Afghanistan. Originally from Herat, Afghanistan, he has never returned to his homeland.

Nusraty has been at 85 Christopher for five years and in the Village since 1979. His store was previously located at W. 10th and Bleecker St. and then 113 W. Tenth St.

Rebecca White