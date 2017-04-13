- Home
While I love the Fearless Girl, the Bull artist is correct: she makes his bull into the bad guy, and that's not how it was not meant to be. Then again, maybe that's what you get when you put something in place without permission… maybe he should have never been given retroactive approval.
Both artworks deserve better. I fear the only solution is to move them both. Sure would be safer for the tourists. Personally, I think the Girl should be standing up to the stock market, not a false-idol idle bull, and since Wall St. is closed off (such symbolism!), there's plenty of room to put her front-n-center, just south of Federal Hall.
Both artists cast their lot with people who are only out to make money. Gender doesn't matter. Many could have told them it was gonna end badly one day. A pox on both their capitalist houses.