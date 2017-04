Designer burglary

A burglar made a hefty haul when he hit a Village apartment.

A man and woman, both 29, who live together at 122 MacDougal St. reported to police around 5:30 p.m. on Fri., March 24, that they had returned home only to find a slew of their property stolen. Missing were a MacBook Air laptop computer, a Marc Jacobs tan bag, one Michael Kors watch, a Tiffany 14-karat gold bracelet, three Tiffany necklaces, a gold star necklace, a piece of costume jewelry, one set of wireless headphones, a pair of J.Crew sunglasses and a Timex watch. The loot’s total value was assessed at $4,440.

On April 6, police arrested James Leon, 55, for felony burglary. None of the stolen property was recovered.

Police did not say how the suspect allegedly entered the residence. But a police source said, in these type of burglaries, “Ninety-nine percent of the time, it’s through an open door or window.”

Cash demand

Police said a man nicknamed “Rizzy” asked an acquaintance for money on the sidewalk at Grove St. and Waverly Place on Wed., April 5, around 11 p.m.

“Can you give me carfare?” he asked the other man.

When the guy failed to fork over cash, Rizzy allegedly threatened physical force, then swiped the man’s wallet, containing a bank card and $20. Police arrested Rizzy, real name Robert Seabrook, age 22, on Fri., April 7.

Subway fall

An intoxicated man fell onto the tracks in front of an incoming R train at Canal St. and Broadway on Wed., April 5, at 10 p.m., according to police. The train rolled over him but did not hit him. Power was turned off and firefighters removed the man from under the subway. He was conscious and alert and removed to Bellevue with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sixth Ave. strike

An older man struck a 19-year-old male with an object in front of 360 Sixth Ave., near Washington Place, on Sat., April 8, around 4 p.m., cops said. Sekou Salaam, 50, was quickly arrested for felony assault. His motive was unclear.

Lincoln Anderson