Wow. This proposal would do nothing to mitigate the closure of the train. Even if the 50k riders/day isn’t exact, the L train is the only downtown crosstown route that isn’t a bus. It’s fast and efficient; above ground travel is not, especially crosstown. Sounds like another NIMBY opponent of any sensible plan that is good for city-life, not just those who cling to their habits and cars because they can. The People Way isn’t perfect, but our antiquated infrastructure and ways of moving people around this town aren’t either. The 21st century is here and it should be embraced. 14th Street should be used as a model for what above ground travel should look like: prioritized for pedestrians and access to businesses, not the needs of private car owners. Do is all a favor and ride the new M23 SBS route. It’s fantastic compared to what it used to be.